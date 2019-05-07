|
Hurbain was born on February 19, 1948 and passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Hurbain was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
He proudly earned many distinctions during his years of service with the USMC, including the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat Valor, Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal with Bronze Star, Vietnam Service medal with Three Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation, and several additional service ribbons and medals.
Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 118 High St., Van Buren. Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery-Caribou 37 Lombard Road Caribou, ME 04736