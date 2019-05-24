|
Irma was born on November 26, 1919 and passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Irma was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Irma spent her younger years in Chesuncook and graduated from Greenville High School.
A memorial service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Union Evangelical Church in Greenville, with Rev. Genise Stern officiating. Burial will be in the family lot in Greenville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to C.A. Dean Hospital and Nursing Home, PO Box 1129, Greenville 04441.