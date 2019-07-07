Home

Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Church
Fort Kent, ME
Irma D. Pelletier


1930 - 2019
Irma D. Pelletier Obituary
Irma was born on March 2, 1930 and passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Irma was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the St. Louis Church in Fort Kent. In keeping with Irma's wishes there will be no calling hours. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Irma's memory may be made to the Crosswinds Activity Fund, 40 Village Road, Fort Kent, ME 04743.
