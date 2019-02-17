Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Jacqueline A. Gelinas


1932 - 2019
Jacqueline A. Gelinas Obituary
Jacqueline was born on August 14, 1932 and passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Jacqueline was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.

She was born August 14, 1932 in Biddeford a daughter of Harold and Lucienne (Cantara) Twomey and was educated locally, graduating from St. Joseph's High School in the Class of 1950.

Private burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jacqueline may be made to: The Memory Garden, c/o St. Andre's Health Care, 407 Pool St., Biddeford, ME 04005 Donations may be made to: The Memory Garden c/o St. Andre's Healthcare Facility 407 Pool Street, Biddeford ME 04005.
