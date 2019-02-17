|
|
Jacqueline was born on August 14, 1932 and passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019.
Jacqueline was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.
She was born August 14, 1932 in Biddeford a daughter of Harold and Lucienne (Cantara) Twomey and was educated locally, graduating from St. Joseph's High School in the Class of 1950.
Private burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jacqueline may be made to: The Memory Garden, c/o St. Andre's Health Care, 407 Pool St., Biddeford, ME 04005