Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis Church
Jacqueline LeBoeuf


1928 - 2019
Jacqueline LeBoeuf Obituary
Jacqueline was born on July 27, 1928 and passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Jacqueline would have loved to go to college, but instead went to secretarial school, so that she could work to help fund her brothers' college educations.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the St. Louis Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Light Home Care and Hospice, 18 Green Hill Drive, Suite 1, Presque-Isle, ME 04769 or Crosswinds Activity Fund, 40 Village Rd., Fort Kent, ME 04743, or a .
