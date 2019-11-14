Home

Jacqueline M. Witwicki

Jacqueline M. Witwicki Obituary
Jacqueline was born on March 24, 1936 and passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Bowdoin, Maine - Jacqueline M. Witwicki, age 83 of Bowdoin, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Jacqueline was born in Farmington, ME on March 24, 1936, a daughter of Wilson and Arlene (Blanchard) Litchfield where she attended elementary school.

A memorial service will be held at 11AM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
