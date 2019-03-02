|
Jacqueline was born on January 18, 1929 and passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
Jacqueline was a resident of Bar Harbor, Maine at the time of passing.
Jackie graduated from Bar Harbor High School in 1946.
Friends are invited to call 1:00-2:00PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mt. Desert, where memorial services will be held at 2:00PM. Interment will be at Brookside Cemetery, Mt. Desert.
Contributions in Jackie's memory may be made to the Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609.