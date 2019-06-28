Home

James E. Dean Obituary
James was born on November 26, 1921 and passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

James was a resident of Cape Elizabeth, Maine at the time of passing.

He grew up in Bangor, graduated from John Bapst High School, and attended Husson College.

James served in the United States Navy during World War II in the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM at St. Bartholomew's Church, 8 Two Lights Rd, Cape Elizabeth. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth.
