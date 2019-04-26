|
James passed away in April 2019.
James was a resident of Cape Elizabeth, Maine at the time of passing.
Any memorial contributions in Greg's memory may be made to Preble Street at 38 Preble Street, Portland, ME 04101 or the Midcoast Humane animal shelter at 190 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, ME, 04011. Saturday, May 4th, 2019 | 11:00am Midcoast Humane Preble Street Resource Center Private Condolence Private Condolence 1 tree has been planted in memory of James Gregory "Greg" Smith JF John Frame and family Posted Apr 25, 2019 10:35pm Greg, we will always love and miss you in our lives.