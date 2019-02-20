Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James O'Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. O'Leary


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James T. O'Leary Obituary
James was born on November 20, 1935 and passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.

James was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.

Mr. O'Leary attended Biddeford schools and graduated from Biddeford High School with the class of 1954 and then attended Gorham State College.

Mr. O'Leary served with the US Army.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to: The , 383 US Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME, 04074.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.