James was born on November 20, 1935 and passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.
James was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.
Mr. O'Leary attended Biddeford schools and graduated from Biddeford High School with the class of 1954 and then attended Gorham State College.
Mr. O'Leary served with the US Army.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Biddeford.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to: The , 383 US Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME, 04074.