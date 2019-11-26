Home

Jane Ayer Ingalls

Jane Ayer Ingalls Obituary
Jane was born on November 10, 1924 and passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

She was a graduate of Haverhill High School (1942) and attended Mary Washington College in Virginia and the Kathleen Dell School in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Interment will be in the Union Cemetery in Amesbury, Massachusetts.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Clyde Baptist Church, 861 Port Clyde Road, Port Clyde, Maine 04855 or to the Jackson Memorial Library c/o the Edward A. Ingalls, Jr. Sailing Scholarship Fund 71 Main Street, Tenants Harbor, Maine 04860.
