Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home
113 Franklin Street
Ellsworth, ME 04605
(207) 667-2521
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Liscomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Liscomb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Liscomb Obituary
Jane was born on March 15, 1922 and passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Jane was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Jane was a graduate of St. Margaret's School, Waterbury, CT, attended Harcum Jr. College, Bryn Mawr, PA and graduated from Post Business College, Waterbury, CT.

Contributions in Jane's memory may be made to the SPCA of Hancock County, 141 Bar Harbor Road, Trenton 04605 or St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, P O Box 722, Ellsworth 04605 Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St. Ellsworth Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com Private Condolence Private Condolence.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now