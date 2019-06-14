|
Jane was born on March 15, 1922 and passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Jane was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Jane was a graduate of St. Margaret's School, Waterbury, CT, attended Harcum Jr. College, Bryn Mawr, PA and graduated from Post Business College, Waterbury, CT.
Contributions in Jane's memory may be made to the SPCA of Hancock County, 141 Bar Harbor Road, Trenton 04605 or St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, P O Box 722, Ellsworth 04605 Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St. Ellsworth Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com Private Condolence Private Condolence.