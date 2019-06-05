Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
150 Black Point Rd
Scarborough, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Maguire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane S. Maguire

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane S. Maguire Obituary
Jane was born on July 11, 1935 and passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Jane was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Jane was born July 11, 1935 to Nathan H. Solman and Elizabeth Whited Solman in Houlton, where she grew up and graduated from Houlton High School and Ricker College.

Prayers will be recited at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:15AM followed by an 11AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery 1461 Broadway, South Portland.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now