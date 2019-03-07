|
|
Janelle was born on April 5, 1979 and passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Janelle was a resident of Amherst, Maine at the time of passing.
After graduating from Woburn High School in 1997, she attended Babson College in Wellesley, MA where she earned her bachelor of science degree in 2001 with a concentration in marketing.
A Memorial Mass in Janelle's honor will be held on March 23, 2019 at 10AM at St. Barbara's Parish Church in Woburn, MA.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate in Janelle's memory to either the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust in Kennebunkport, ME or the Currier Art Center in Manchester, NH.