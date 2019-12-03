Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Boland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet E. Boland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet E. Boland Obituary
Janet was born on August 12, 1926 and passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

She graduated from South Portland High School in 1944.

Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:15AM on Thursday, December 5, followed by an 11:00AM Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. A burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland.

To view Janet's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to The Taylor Emmons Scholarship Fund, www.temmons.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -