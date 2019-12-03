|
|
Janet was born on August 12, 1926 and passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
She graduated from South Portland High School in 1944.
Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:15AM on Thursday, December 5, followed by an 11:00AM Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. A burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland.
To view Janet's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to The Taylor Emmons Scholarship Fund, www.temmons.org.