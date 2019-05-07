Home

Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janis MacDonald Obituary
Janis was born on January 1, 1938 and passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Janis was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Union Congregational Church, Sheridan Road, Ashland, with Pastor Nathan Gardiner officiating.
