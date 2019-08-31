|
Jean was born on July 28, 1941 and passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Mrs. Holmes was a graduate of Searsport High School in 1959 and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, an international women's sorority focused on friendship and community service.
Donations in Jean's memory may be made to: Alfond Center for Cancer Care, c/o MaineGeneral Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME, 04903. Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 | 2:00pm - 4:00pm Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 2:00pm - 4:00pm Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 Thursday, September 5th, 2019 | 10:00am Thursday, September 5th, 2019 10:00am Grove Cemetery 262 Belmont Ave BELFAST, ME 04915