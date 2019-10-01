Home

Oxford Hills Funeral Services - Oxford
1037 Main Street (Route 26)
Oxford, ME 04270
207-743-0270
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oxford Hills Funeral Services - Oxford
1037 Main Street (Route 26)
Oxford, ME 04270
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna Church
Norway, ME
Jean M. Hatch


1950 - 2019
Jean M. Hatch Obituary
Jean was born on January 23, 1950 and passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

She graduated from Brighton High School and married Robert S. Hatch, Sr. Together they enjoyed 50 years of marriage.

A Mass of Christian burial for Robert and Jean Hatch will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway followed by interment at Riverside Annex Cemetery in South Paris. Family and friends may attend visitation for Robert and Jean Hatch on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford.

Donations in their memory may be made to Responsible Pet Care, PO Box 82, Norway, ME 04268.
