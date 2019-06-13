|
|
Jeannine was born on September 21, 1935 and passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Jeannine was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hamlin Rd., Hamlin. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 118 High St., Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeannine's name may be made to: Knights of Columbus Parish Needs Fund-St.