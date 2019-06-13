Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannine Cyr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannine Cyr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeannine Cyr Obituary
Jeannine was born on September 21, 1935 and passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Jeannine was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hamlin Rd., Hamlin. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 118 High St., Van Buren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeannine's name may be made to: Knights of Columbus Parish Needs Fund-St.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now