Jeannine was born on March 12, 1932 and passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Jeannine was a resident of Arundel, Maine at the time of passing.
She was born March 12, 1932 in Biddeford a daughter of Emile and Laura (Bernier) Poirier and was educated locally, graduating from Biddeford High School.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Friday, June 14th at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford; burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation at the Hope Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on June 13, 2019.