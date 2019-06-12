Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
Biddeford, ME
Jeannine L. Poissant


Jeannine L. Poissant Obituary
Jeannine was born on March 12, 1932 and passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Jeannine was a resident of Arundel, Maine at the time of passing.

She was born March 12, 1932 in Biddeford a daughter of Emile and Laura (Bernier) Poirier and was educated locally, graduating from Biddeford High School.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Friday, June 14th at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford; burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation at the Hope Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on June 13, 2019.
