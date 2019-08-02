Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry F. Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry F. Garcia Obituary
Jerry was born on September 3, 1998 and passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

He was born in Titusville, Florida, September 3, 1998, the son of Jerry F. and Jennifer L. (Overbeck) Garcia, Sr. Jerry attended Biddeford High School and graduated with the class of 2017.

A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Biddeford. Following the burial, a reception will be at First United Pentecostal Church, 110 Old Orchard Road, Saco, Maine.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now