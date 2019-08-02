|
|
Jerry was born on September 3, 1998 and passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
He was born in Titusville, Florida, September 3, 1998, the son of Jerry F. and Jennifer L. (Overbeck) Garcia, Sr. Jerry attended Biddeford High School and graduated with the class of 2017.
A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Biddeford. Following the burial, a reception will be at First United Pentecostal Church, 110 Old Orchard Road, Saco, Maine.