Jessica Kane


1997 - 2019
Jessica Kane Obituary
Jessica was born on January 15, 1997 and passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Jessica graduated from Lamoine Element... Jessica graduated from Lamoine Elementary School and attended Mt. Desert Island High School.

Just a prayer from the family who loved you Just a memory fond and true In our hearts you will live forever Because we thought the world of you Unknown author Those who desire may make contributions in Jessica's memory to the SPCA of Hancock County, 141 Bar Harbor Road, Trenton, ME 04605.
