LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD
107 MAIN ST
Fairfield, ME 04937-1528
(207) 453-6049
Jill Pearl Barry Hodsdon


1945 - 2019
Jill Pearl Barry Hodsdon Obituary
Jill was born on July 11, 1945 and passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

She graduated from Bangor High School in 1963, Colby Sawyer College in 1965 with an Associate of Liberal Arts, University of Maine Presque Isle in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and the University of Southern Maine in 1974 with a Master of Science in Education, including a study abroad at the University of Oslo, Norway.

At Jill's request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jill's memory to the Redington Museum, 62 Silver Street, #B, Waterville, ME 04901.
