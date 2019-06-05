|
|
Joan was born on July 11, 1935 and passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Joan was a resident of Westbrook, Maine at the time of passing.
Jane was born July 11, 1935 to Nathan H. Solman and Elizabeth Whited Solman in Houlton, where she grew up and graduated from Houlton High School and Ricker College.
Prayers will be recited at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:15AM followed by an 11AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery 1461 Broadway, South Portland.