Joan Thompson Obituary
Joan passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Joan was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

She started school in Lubec, moved to Southwest Harbor, then Cape Elizabeth, and returned to graduate from Lubec High School in 1947.

During WWII her family moved frequently following her father's Coast Guard career.

There will be no funeral services as she considered her 90th birthday party last December to be her "Celebration of Life." She was deeply touched and overwhelmed with happiness by the number of guests and the beauty of it all.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Good Shepherd Food Bank, 3121 Hotel Road, Auburn, Maine 04210 and designate "for Washington County in memory of Joan Thompson." Private Condolence.
