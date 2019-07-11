|
Joanne was born on May 12, 1949 and passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Joanne was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.
She attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1967.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne's memory may be made to: New England Cancer Specialists, 2 Independence Drive, Kennebunk, ME 04043 or to Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 or to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074.