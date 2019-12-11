Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip's Church
Lyman, ME
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Stanley Rd
Springvale, ME
John C. Hanusek


1926 - 2019
John C. Hanusek Obituary
John was born on October 9, 1926 and passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Educated in Saco schools, he attended Thornton Academy and received his diploma.

He served in four years the U.S. Navy during WW2, and 2 years in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17th at St. Philip's Church in Lyman. Burial will follow at noon in Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Stanley Rd. in Springvale. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday December 17, 2019 10:00 AM St. Philip Catholic Church 404 Goodwins Mills Road Lyman, ME 04002 Southern Maine Memorial Veterans Cemetery 83 Stanley Road Springvale, ME 04083.
