Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
John Dickens

John Dickens Obituary
John was born on August 24, 1937 and passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

John was a resident of Kennebunk, Maine at the time of passing.

John joined the Army in March of 1956, serving as a military policeman.

Visiting hours will be held 4 - 7 PM Monday, with a Masonic Memorial Service at 7 PM on Monday, February 25 2019, from Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. Spring Interment with military honors will be in First Parish Cemetery in York. When Monday, February 25th, 2019 4:00pm - 7:00pm Bibber Memorial Chapel-Kennebunk 67 Summer Street Kennebunk, ME 04043 Text Me Directions Phone Number: Email Me Directions Get directions to the event directly to your inbox Additional Information A masonic memorial service will be held at 7 PM When Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 11:00am Bibber Memorial Chapel-Kennebunk 67 Summer Street Kennebunk, ME 04043 Text Me Directions Phone Number: Email Me Directions Get directions to the event directly to your inbox Interment Information Interment Extra Info Spring interment will be in First Parish Cemetery, York ME.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME.
