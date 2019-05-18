Home

Plummer Funeral Home Inc
983 Ridge Rd
Windsor, ME 04363
(207) 445-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Plummer Funeral Home - Windsor
983 Ridge Road
Windsor, ME
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Plummer Funeral Home - Windsor
983 Ridge Road
Windsor, ME
View Map
1948 - 2019
John Fish Obituary
John was born on June 25, 1948 and passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.

John was a resident of Windsor, Maine at the time of passing.

John joined the Air Force shortly after graduation and did two tours in Vietnam.

John joined the Air Force shortly after graduation and did two tours in Vietnam.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation to the .
