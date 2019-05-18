|
John was born on June 25, 1948 and passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.
John was a resident of Windsor, Maine at the time of passing.
John joined the Air Force shortly after graduation and did two tours in Vietnam.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation to the . Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 | 6:00pm - 8:00pm Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm Plummer Funeral Home - Windsor 983 Ridge Road Windsor, ME 04363 Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 | 11:00am Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 11:00am Plummer Funeral Home - Windsor 983 Ridge Road Windsor, ME 04363