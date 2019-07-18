|
John was born on December 15, 1936 and passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
John was a resident of Wells, Maine at the time of passing.
John played baseball and basketball at Lubec High and after graduating with the class of 1955, continued his stellar basketball career at MCI and Gorham State Teacher's College (now University of Southern Maine) including two years as MVP.
Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: St. Mary's Ecumenical Food Pantry, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells, ME 04090.