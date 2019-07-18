Home

Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
236 Eldridge Road
Wells, ME
Wells, ME
John Griffin


1936 - 2019
John Griffin Obituary
John was born on December 15, 1936 and passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

John was a resident of Wells, Maine at the time of passing.

John played baseball and basketball at Lubec High and after graduating with the class of 1955, continued his stellar basketball career at MCI and Gorham State Teacher's College (now University of Southern Maine) including two years as MVP.

Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: St. Mary's Ecumenical Food Pantry, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells, ME 04090.
