John H. Cushing

John H. Cushing Obituary
John was born on August 10, 1937 and passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.

John was a resident of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine at the time of passing.

He graduated in 1955 from North Brookfield High School and joined the US Navy Reserves.

A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 22nd at 10 O'clock in the morning at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on High Street in Dover-Foxcroft.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to The Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis Charities at PO Box 615 Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426 or the Mayo Regional Hospital EMS Service at 897 W. Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426.
