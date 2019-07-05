Home

Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
Jon L. Lyons


1944 - 2019
Jon L. Lyons Obituary
Jon was born on September 19, 1944 and passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Jon was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

He enlisted with the US Army in the winter of 1962, served in Germany during peacetime, and was a lifetime member of the AmVets.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Lajoie Funeral Home, 114 Exchange St./PO Box 39, Ashland, with Pastor Don Morton officiating. Burial will be in Masardis Municipal Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jon's name may be made to: Sheila Lyons Scholarship Fund, c/o Tracy Long, PO Box 289, Ashland, ME 04732.
