Jon was born on September 19, 1944 and passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Jon was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
He enlisted with the US Army in the winter of 1962, served in Germany during peacetime, and was a lifetime member of the AmVets.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Lajoie Funeral Home, 114 Exchange St./PO Box 39, Ashland, with Pastor Don Morton officiating. Burial will be in Masardis Municipal Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jon's name may be made to: Sheila Lyons Scholarship Fund, c/o Tracy Long, PO Box 289, Ashland, ME 04732.