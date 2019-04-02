|
Joseph was born on December 29, 1948 and passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Joseph was a resident of Oxford, Maine at the time of passing.
He graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in Civil Engineering and Boston Architectural School with a degree in Architecture.
He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army and was the current Vice Commander of Anderson-Staples American Legion Post # 112 and a member of the Oxford Historical Society.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 4th at 11am at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Paris Street, Norway. Interment will be later in the spring at Riverside Cemetery, Oxford. Family and friends may call at Oxford Hills Funeral Service, 1037 Main Street, Oxford on Wednesday, April 3rd from 6-8pm.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be sent to Anderson Staples Post 112, Oxford, ME.