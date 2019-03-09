|
Joseph was born on March 23, 1941 and passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Joseph was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Ernie served overseas with the US Air Force for 2 ? years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Allen Farm Rd., Ashland. Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 114 Exchange St./PO Box 39, Ashland.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Ernie's name may be made to: Central Aroostook Humane Society, 24 Cross St., Presque Isle, ME 04769.