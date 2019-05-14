Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home
1139 Main Street
Mount Desert, ME 04660
(207) 2443183
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Ryan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Ryan Obituary
Joseph was born on March 5, 1926 and passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Joseph was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Joe graduated from Bar Harbor High School in 1944 and entered the U S Navy and served... Joe graduated from Bar Harbor High School in 1944 and entered the U S Navy and served as Chief Gunners Mate.

Contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, 36 Mt. Desert St. Bar Harbor 04609 or Holy Redeemer Church, 21 Ledgelawn Ave, Bar Harbor 04609 Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St. Mt. Desert, Maine 04660 Condolences may be expressed at ww.jordanfernald.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now