Joseph was born on March 5, 1926 and passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Joseph was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Joe graduated from Bar Harbor High School in 1944 and entered the U S Navy and served... Joe graduated from Bar Harbor High School in 1944 and entered the U S Navy and served as Chief Gunners Mate.
Contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, 36 Mt. Desert St. Bar Harbor 04609 or Holy Redeemer Church, 21 Ledgelawn Ave, Bar Harbor 04609 Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St. Mt. Desert, Maine 04660 Condolences may be expressed at ww.jordanfernald.com.