Judith passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Judith was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
She was born in Stoneham, MA the daughter of John and Virginia (Wilkins) Fuller, Jr. Judith graduated from Bridgewater University.
Contributions in Judith's memory may be made to the Brooklin Keeping Society, 23 Bay Road, Brooklin 04616 or Birdsacre, P O Box 485, Ellsworth 04605