Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home
1139 Main Street
Mount Desert, ME 04660
(207) 2443183
Judith Fuller

Judith Fuller Obituary
Judith passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Judith was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

She was born in Stoneham, MA the daughter of John and Virginia (Wilkins) Fuller, Jr. Judith graduated from Bridgewater University.

She was born in Stoneham, MA the daughter of John and Virginia (Wilkins) Fuller, Jr. Judith graduated from Bridgewater University.

Contributions in Judith's memory may be made to the Brooklin Keeping Society, 23 Bay Road, Brooklin 04616 or Birdsacre, P O Box 485, Ellsworth 04605 Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St. Ellsworth Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com
