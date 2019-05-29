|
|
Julie was born on April 10, 1966 and passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Julie was a resident of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine at the time of passing.
A proud U.S. Army Veteran, Julie had a love of sports and animals, especially her dog, Bella.
A memorial service in celebration of Julie's life will be held at 10AM Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Lary Funeral Home, Dover-Foxcroft. Burial with military honors will be at the family lot in the Dover Cemetery, Dover-Foxcroft.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Thompson Free Library, 186 East Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426, or the Dover-Foxcroft Area Food Cupboard, P.O. Box 141, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426.