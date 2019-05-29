Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lary Funeral Home Inc
31 Elm St
Milo, ME 04463
(207) 943-2231
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Lary Funeral Home Inc
31 Elm St
Milo, ME 04463
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Pingree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Ann Pingree

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Julie Ann Pingree Obituary
Julie was born on April 10, 1966 and passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Julie was a resident of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine at the time of passing.

A proud U.S. Army Veteran, Julie had a love of sports and animals, especially her dog, Bella.

A memorial service in celebration of Julie's life will be held at 10AM Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Lary Funeral Home, Dover-Foxcroft. Burial with military honors will be at the family lot in the Dover Cemetery, Dover-Foxcroft.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Thompson Free Library, 186 East Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426, or the Dover-Foxcroft Area Food Cupboard, P.O. Box 141, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now