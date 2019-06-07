|
|
June was born on June 7, 1933 and passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
June was a resident of Cape Elizabeth, Maine at the time of passing.
They married two days before June turned 21.
June attended the University of Maine at Farmington, Teachers College until she left to marry Bob her junior year.
A funeral service will be held at the chapel on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1:00pm. Burial will be Thursday, June 13 at 10am in Riverside Cemetery, Route 88, Yarmouth, ME.
Those who wish may make contributions in June's memory to South Portland Food Cupboard, PO Box 2892, South Portland, ME 04106.