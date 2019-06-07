Home

Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Route 88
Yarmouth, ME
June C. Berry


1933 - 2019
June C. Berry Obituary
June was born on June 7, 1933 and passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

June was a resident of Cape Elizabeth, Maine at the time of passing.

They married two days before June turned 21.



June attended the University of Maine at Farmington, Teachers College until she left to marry Bob her junior year.

A funeral service will be held at the chapel on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1:00pm. Burial will be Thursday, June 13 at 10am in Riverside Cemetery, Route 88, Yarmouth, ME.

To view June's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com



Those who wish may make contributions in June's memory to South Portland Food Cupboard, PO Box 2892, South Portland, ME 04106.
