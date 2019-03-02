Home

Justin Cain Obituary
Justin was born on April 5, 1991 and passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019.

Justin was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Justin was a graduate of Brewer High School, Class of 2009.

He joined the United States Air Force after earning a Bachelor degree in Aeronautical

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center St., Bangor where a funeral service will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Interment will be held later in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery, Hampden.
