Katharine Kingsley Obituary
Katharine was born on February 21, 1944 and passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Katharine graduated from Martha's Vineyard Regional High School in 1961, received a BS from Bridgewater State University in 1965 and a MS from Wilmington University in Delaware.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Maximillian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd, Scarborough. Burial will follow at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough.

To view Katharine's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Turning the Tide Ovarian Cancer Retreats C/O Betsy G. Neisner, 15 Laurel Hill, Leverett, MA 01054 or turningthetideovarianretreat.com; or South Portland Food Pantry 130 Thaddeus St., South Portland, ME 04108.
