Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Kathleen Ellen Plourde Obituary
Kathleen was born on August 17, 1933 and passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Kathleen was a resident of New York at the time of passing.

Visitation will occur at the Fort Kent Assembly of God Church at 564 Frenchville Road on Friday, May 10, from 11 to 11:45 AM. The funeral service will begin at the church at noon and be followed by a luncheon there.

Charitable donations in memory of Kathy can be directed to Northern Light Home Care & Hospice Foundation the University of Maine Fort Kent Foundation . Kathy's family expresses its deepest gratitude for the support provided by her Northern Light hospice team and by our friends at the Assembly of God Church.
