Keith was born on March 26, 1956 and passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Keith was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29th at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Waterhouse Field, Biddeford School Department Development Office, 18 Maplewood Ave, Biddeford, ME 04005 or Pine Tree Camp, 114 Pine Tree Camp Road, Rome, ME 04963.