Kevin was born on September 27, 1987 and passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Kevin was a resident of Madawaska, Maine at the time of passing.
Kevin graduated from Madawaska High School in 2005 and graduated from the University of Maine in Orono in 2010.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on July 20, 2019 at the St. Thomas Church in Madawaska.
Contributions in Kevin's memory may be made to the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, Beta Eta chapter, 125 Forest Ave. P.O. Box 1052, Portland, ME 04101.