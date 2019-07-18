Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
Madawaska, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Daigle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Daigle


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Daigle Obituary
Kevin was born on September 27, 1987 and passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Kevin was a resident of Madawaska, Maine at the time of passing.

Kevin graduated from Madawaska High School in 2005 and graduated from the University of Maine in Orono in 2010.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on July 20, 2019 at the St. Thomas Church in Madawaska.

Contributions in Kevin's memory may be made to the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, Beta Eta chapter, 125 Forest Ave. P.O. Box 1052, Portland, ME 04101.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now