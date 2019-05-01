|
|
Kyle was born on February 10, 1982 and passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Kyle was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
He was a graduate of Foxcroft Academy, Class of 2000, and Clarkson University, Class of 2004, with a degree in Civil Engineering.
Friends may call at the Lary Funeral Home, Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday, May 4 from 1:00pm-3:00pm, followed by a graveside memorial service in the Dover Cemetery on Vaughn Street.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kyle's name to Camp Sunshine.