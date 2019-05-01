Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lary Funeral Home Inc
31 Elm St
Milo, ME 04463
(207) 943-2231
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lary Funeral Home Inc
31 Elm St
Milo, ME 04463
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Grace
15 Chestnut St.
Portland, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Fair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle Fair

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kyle Fair Obituary
Kyle was born on February 10, 1982 and passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Kyle was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

He was a graduate of Foxcroft Academy, Class of 2000, and Clarkson University, Class of 2004, with a degree in Civil Engineering.

Friends may call at the Lary Funeral Home, Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday, May 4 from 1:00pm-3:00pm, followed by a graveside memorial service in the Dover Cemetery on Vaughn Street.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kyle's name to Camp Sunshine.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now