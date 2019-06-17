|
Lary was born on March 19, 1960 and passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Lary was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Lary graduated from Ashland Community High School in 1978.
A Graveside Committal Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Ashland Municipal Cemetery, Sheridan Rd., Ashland, with Pastor Nathan Gardiner officiating. Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 114 Exchange St./PO Box 39, Ashland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lary's name may be made to: Central Aroostook Animal Shelter, 24 Cross Street, Presque Isle, ME 04769.