Riposta Funeral Home
182 Waldo Ave
Belfast, ME 04915
(207) 338-9191
Laurelyn J. Deans Obituary
Laurelyn was born on October 2, 1951 and passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday October 16th at 11 am at the Belfast United Methodist Church on Mill Lane where a reception will follow. A private interment will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Searsport.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions in her memory to the Searsport Alumni Association PO Box 444 Searsport, Me. 04974

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ripostafh.com.
