Laurence was born on July 24, 1957 and passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Larry was born in Brunswick on July 24, 1957, a son of John A. and Lorraine A. (Flagg) Emerson, and he attended local schools.
He was a member of the Durham Masonic Lodge, AF & AM. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8PM Wednesday, December 11 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, where a funeral service will be held at 10AM Thursday with Chaplain Jim Brassard officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Cemetery, Auburn.