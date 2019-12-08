Home

Laurence T. Emerson

Laurence T. Emerson Obituary
Laurence was born on July 24, 1957 and passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Larry was born in Brunswick on July 24, 1957, a son of John A. and Lorraine A. (Flagg) Emerson, and he attended local schools.

He was a member of the Durham Masonic Lodge, AF & AM. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8PM Wednesday, December 11 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, where a funeral service will be held at 10AM Thursday with Chaplain Jim Brassard officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Cemetery, Auburn.
