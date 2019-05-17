Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauretta Berube
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauretta Berube

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lauretta Berube Obituary
Lauretta was born on June 13, 1930 and passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Lauretta was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10AM on Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Madawaska with interment immediately following in the Parish cemetery. St. Thomas Aquinas Church St. Thomas Street Madawaska, ME 04756 St. Thomas Aquinas Church Madawaska, ME 04756 Express your condolences with gifts sent to Lauretta's memorial service View & Sign.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lauretta's name to , Maine Chapter Suite 2C, Scarborough, Maine 04074.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now