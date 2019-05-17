|
Lauretta was born on June 13, 1930 and passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Lauretta was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10AM on Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Madawaska with interment immediately following in the Parish cemetery. St. Thomas Aquinas Church St. Thomas Street Madawaska, ME 04756 St. Thomas Aquinas Church Madawaska, ME 04756 Express your condolences with gifts sent to Lauretta's memorial service View & Sign.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lauretta's name to , Maine Chapter Suite 2C, Scarborough, Maine 04074.