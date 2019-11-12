Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Holy Cross Church
Cottage Road
South Portland, ME
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Cottage Road
South Portland, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawerence McInnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawerence Cameron McInnis


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawerence Cameron McInnis Obituary
Lawerence was born on May 11, 1931 and passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Larry graduated from Mexico High School in 1949, and like his brothers, enlisted in the military serving in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean War.

Prayers will be recited at the Chapel at 9:15am on Monday, November 18, 2019 followed by a 10:00am Mass of Christian burial at Holy Cross Church, Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will be at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr, Augusta, Me,, alongside his wife, Mary.

To view Larry's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com



Those who wish may make contributions in Larry's memory to: Maine , 383 US Route One #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawerence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -