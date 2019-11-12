|
|
Lawerence was born on May 11, 1931 and passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Larry graduated from Mexico High School in 1949, and like his brothers, enlisted in the military serving in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean War.
Prayers will be recited at the Chapel at 9:15am on Monday, November 18, 2019 followed by a 10:00am Mass of Christian burial at Holy Cross Church, Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will be at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr, Augusta, Me,, alongside his wife, Mary.
Those who wish may make contributions in Larry's memory to: Maine , 383 US Route One #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.