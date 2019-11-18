|
|
Lawrence was born on April 23, 1933 and passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
He served with the United States Air Force for 20 years, serving in both the Korean War and Vietnam.
A memorial service will be held, 11:00AM Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St. in Brunswick. Interment will be in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to, Midcoast Humane Society, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011 https://midcoasthumane.org/donate/.
